Labor Day weekend came and went, but there was still a lot happening at the Jersey Shore.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly performed at Hard Rock in Atlantic City on Friday night, then was spotted with his girlfriend Megan Kelly over at Ocean after the show.

Well, Hard Rock and Ocean weren't the only places the couple visited while down the shore. The duo made a few stops at The Healthy Hippo over in Ventnor, supporting a local business while in the area.

As you'll quickly see in the early part of the video posted by the store below, Fox was dressed in all black with a black top hat and sported red hair.

So what did the duo order? Well, I spoke to one of the owners of The Healthy Hippo, Rocky Lacovarta to find out.

First off he tells me they were both very nice and the first time they came in, they ordered two smoothies, two vegetable Juices, and two orders of overnight oats. The second time they came by the store, their manager came by and ordered two orders of avocado toast, an Acai bowl an iced coffee, and two smoothies.

According to Google, The Healthy Hippo is located at 5209 Atlantic Ave in Ventnor and specializes in "Bowls, Smoothies, Coffee and Cold Pressed Juices, Wellness Shots, Energy Bites, Overnight Oats & Avocado Toasts! Vegan, gluten free options!"