Kennels Full At South Jersey Animal Shelter, Need Adopters ASAP!

If you've been thinking about adding a fur baby to your family, there isn't a better time to make that dream a reality.

Before you go to a breeder, please think about adopting from any one of South Jersey's amazing animal shelters. They do amazing work trying to save as many fur babies as they can each and every day. Going to a breeder is only adding to the problem of more and more dogs winding up in the shelter when the entire litter doesn't get adopted out.

Take a trip out to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter and meet your furry soulmate. They're full to capacity. To put it in perspective for you, they're only supposed to house 52 dogs at a time. It's important to leave a few kennels open for dogs dropped off overnight. That sounds heartbreaking, but it happens more often than you think.

With a total of 55 kennels and 59 dogs in their care, they are bursting at the seams. They even put out a plea on Facebook encouraging people to rescue from their facility in Vineland.

The goal is to get ten kennels cleared this week to ensure that all the animals receive adequate attention and care. If shelters are too full, it's harder for staff members to keep the animals safe, healthy, and well cared for.

Consider adopting this cutie this week from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter located at 1244 N Delsea Drive in Vineland.

