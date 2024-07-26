Mays Landing Teen is Missing, Police Searching

Police in Hamilton Township are asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Missing since Wednesday

Police say Autumn M. Felmey, 16, of Mays Landing, was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Autumn is described as 5'2" tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes and purple hair. She has scars and a tattoo (JSS) on her left arm. Police say she has piercings on her cheekbones, nose, and tongue.

Police say Autumn was last seen in the Woodlands area Wednesday at 4:30 pm. She may have taken a New Jersey Transit bus from a stop at the Hamilton Mall.

If you have any information on Autumn's whereabouts, you're urged to reach out to the Hamilton Township Police Department at 609-625-2700, extension 1.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

