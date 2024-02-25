Amazon Will Sell You This Tiny Home in South Jersey For $20,000

Maybe you're just starting in life and don't have much stuff.

Maybe you're at the point in life where you're getting rid of stuff and want to downsize.

I mean, seriously downsize.

You can get a tiny house from Amazon for $20,000

Instead of shopping through the various real estate websites, you can jus go to the we-sell-everything website, Amazon, to find your new home.

Yes, Amazon sells houses!

Tiny houses!

We said $20,000, but they actually sell other tiny houses for much less!

This tiny house can be delivered by Amazon

The above tiny house can be yours for just $12,800!

It has 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living room. You can get it from Amazon here. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, it'll be delivered free!

Just imagine you're neighbors' reaction when you have a house delivered to you!

Watch the tiny house set up

Pretty cool, right?

Of course, before you get the house delivered, you need some land - and, you probably should check with your city or township to find the legal stuff you need to do beforehand.

Find someone to hook up your electric, water, and sewer, and you're good to go!

We did find one review for a tiny house similar to the video above. "It's pretty affordable and has basic electricals. I do see ceiling lights, wall switches, and electrical outlets in the pictures."

So, would you consider owning a tiny house from Amazon?

If you're looking for something MUCH BIGGER, check out this house:

