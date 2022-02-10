The difficult business climate for both small and large stores continues to take its toll in the Garden State.

Within the past few weeks, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they would be closing a store in Edgewater, Bergen County. Acme just closed a store in Middlesex County. Stop & Shop has shuttered two of their supermarkets. CVS closed a store in Middlesex County. And those closures are in addition to the countless smaller businesses and restaurants that haven't succeeded during the course of the pandemic.

Now comes word that Walgreens is shutting down one store in New Jersey.

As reported by the Asbury Park Press, their location in Middletown Plaza on Route 35 in Middletown will close on February 28th.

Walgreens in Middletown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Walgreens in Middletown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Of the closure, a company spokesperson told the publication,

"There are a number of factors that we take into consideration when opening and closing locations, including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers.”

Walgreens' departure from that shopping center is the second anchor store to leave. Just last year, ShopRite moved across the street.

Speaking about that shopping center, Middletown Township Mayor Tony Perry told patch.com,

"Two empty spaces that we hope will be turned into great new businesses. You never want to see a business close. But the owner of that plaza is putting work into it..."

Word of this Walgreens closure comes just after the chain announced they would be boarding up their super flagship store for Center City Philadelphia by the end of this month.

