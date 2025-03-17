Imagine driving into Atlantic City on a Friday afternoon, you have no plans to play any casino games, and you still left town with $1 million.

Too good to be true? Nope.

In addition to one person winning $1 million, a dozen others won anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000.

So how did all of these people win all of this money in Atlantic City without ever dropping a quarter into a slot machine or putting $20 down on a blackjack table?

New Jersey Lottery’s Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing was held this past Friday at Golden Nugget in Atlantic City where over $1.5 million in prizes were given away.

Golden Nugget in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Golden Nugget in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

This is an annual event where during the year prior, lottery players submitted non-winning scratch-off tickets online for a second chance to win prizes. Each quarter, 100 names were selected and awarded a $250 prize and an entry into Friday's grand prize drawing.

$1 million winner in Atlantic City

Friday's big winner was Daniel DeSanto of Middlesex County, who said in a press release, "They called my name and I didn’t know what hit me. I just won a million dollars, and I can't believe it. Maybe I can retire a little earlier."

Other big winners

Two people each won $100,000

Three people won $50,000

Four people won $25,000

Five people walked away with $10,000

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Lottery officials also handed out an additional $5,000 prize, five $1,000 prizes, five scratch-off packs valued at $300 each, and five gift baskets.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said, "The energy that was in this room was incredible. It is always a highlight of my career to celebrate people on what is one of the happiest days of their lives."