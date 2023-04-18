Artie Lange is selling the Roseland home where his family stayed during the pandemic.

The comedian purchased the home, which consists of two bedrooms and three baths, the year it was built in 2003 for $429,000, according to records, and is currently listed at $679,000.

Jimmy Palumbo, ARtie Lang,e and Steve Trevelise (Photo: Steve Trevelise) Jimmy Palumbo, Artie Lange and Steve Trevelise (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

Lange transferred the deed of the home to his mother, Judith, and sister, Stacey, in 2021 — while he was completing a drug court program. The property is pending a contract and should close in the coming weeks.

The property is listed by Meredith Giudice, who has been a realtor for over 13 years. She tells me through email:

Roseland Green is an incredible community of townhomes. There is an extensive list of amenities in this community, which makes it so desirable.

3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) 3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) loading...

Among the selling points of the home from the listing are:

Low property taxes and low HOA fees with an incredible amount of amenities including a pool, sports court, tennis, clubhouse and playground.

3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) 3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) loading...

Never have to worry about snow removal again! The main living area invites you to enjoy soaring ceilings in the great room, sliding doors to the deck, and a gas log fireplace.

3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) 3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) loading...

The kitchen and breakfast nook overlook a serene backyard and boast an endless amount of storage, including a pantry.

3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) 3 Pacio Court, Roseland, NJ 07068 (Photo: Meredith Giudice, Coldwelllbankerhomes.com) loading...

On the second level, you have two large bedrooms and full bathrooms, as well as a loft that can be used as a den or additional guest space. Custom planation shudders add an element of luxury to the large and bright windows throughout the home.

It also comes with an unfinished basement which is described as "a spacious blank canvas for you to customize additional storage or living space."

