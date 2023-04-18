We celebrate our moms in just a couple of weeks! Mother's Day is May 14th, are you looking for something fun and unique to do to celebrate your mom? We just might have some fantastic ideas for Mom and they are all right here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

How about toasting Mom for Mother's Day with any of the great events that are part of this year's "Wine Trail" here in the Garden State. In a recent Garden State in Motion article they discussed the Garden State Wine Growers Association Mother’s Day Weekend Wine Trail. "Starting May 12th through May 14th, celebrate with Mom while discovering all that Garden State wine country has to offer. A journey on the Mother’s Day Wine Trail promises to honor the extraordinary ladies in your life."

Unsplash.com Trevor Gerzen Unsplash.com Trevor Gerzen loading...

So maybe this is a great idea for you and your Mom? There are several events you can be a part of including:

In the Jersey Shore In Motion article, “We love to find unique ways to showcase our more than 60 wineries and vineyards throughout the state of New Jersey,” says Devon Perry, Executive Director for the Garden State Wine Growers Association. “What better way to do that than to celebrate the matriarch of your family and enjoy all the wonderful events the wineries and vineyards have planned. Appreciate local wine while making unforgettable memories along the way.”

Whatever you plan, be sure to celebrate with your Mom this May 14th :)

Unspl;ash.com Jacalyn Beales Unspl;ash.com Jacalyn Beales loading...

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?