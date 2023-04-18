Another new restaurant is coming to Northfield this spring.

Lil Saigon restaurant will be opening their doors in the spot that was occupied by the old Friendly's on Tilton Road late in the spring of 2023. The building is being worked on, changes to the exterior can be seen and there is a sign up to let people know they are coming.

Right up the street, over on New road will be a new spot called Nonna's Grille at 2327 New Rd Suite 101. Nonna's Grille will be taking the spot that was previously occupied by Fresco in the Ridegewood Plaza.

Fresco's offered home style Italian dishes & authentic Mexican cuisine

The sign that is currently up announcing Nonna's says, "You chill, we grill" and describes it has Italian and Mexican food.

A check on google says the new spot will be open on May 5th.