Major Travel Site Gives An Amazing Honor To One Gorgeous New Jersey Beach

Over its history, Asbury Park has certainly seen many changes, and for the past decade or so, it has been a city and beach and boardwalk on the rise. And now it has quite an honor to boast about.

There are so many amazing things to talk about when the discussion is about Asbury Park. There is fine dining, amazing historical sights, and attractions, and there's the gorgeous beach and boardwalk.

Some people say that Asbury Park has never looked better, and one of the biggest travel publications on the planet has noticed.

The website Travel & Leisure has not only named Asbury Park a beautiful beach, but they have named it one of the top 25 most beautiful beaches in America, and that is a major honor.

There is so much history associated with the incredible Asbury Park beach and all the surrounding buildings. And imagine if that boardwalk could talk. There would be some amazing stories over the decades.

And to have this legendary beach on the same list as Santa Monica Beach in California and beaches in Kauai, Hawaii is quite a compliment and quite an honor.

I have always thought of Asbury Park as one of the most beautiful and historical places around, and I've always loved it. And to see the outstanding improvements over the past decade or so is heartwarming to me.

This honor is just another reminder that you should spend some time at the beach and boardwalk in Asbury Park this summer, and support all those great local restaurants and businesses.

