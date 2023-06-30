The Story Of The Asbury Park, New Jersey Resident Who Died On The Titanic

The gut-wrenching story of the submersible lost at sea over the past week had many people thinking about the fact that another tragedy was connected to the Titanic.

In researching the New Jersey connections to the legendary ship, we came across the story of an Asbury Park resident who died on the cruise ship, and we were intrigued by his story.

It was a story I had never heard about, and out of respect for his memory and his family, I thought you should know about him.

His name was William Logan Gwinn, and although he was a New York resident for most of his life, records show he and his family were living in Asbury Park in 1912. Records also show that he was a postal clerk, according to Encyclopedia Titanica.

His connection with Titanic seems to have been a tragic case of coincidence. It is reported that when he was in England he learned that his wife had fallen ill, and although his plans were originally to take the ship Philadelphia back to New York, he realized another ship could get him back faster and got a transfer onto it. That ship was called the Titanic.

Witnesses reported Gwinn and other Postal workers attempted to move hundreds of mailbags to higher locations on the ship on the night of the tragedy.

William Logan Gwinn's body was never recovered. His wife never remarried. She passed away in 1952 after living out her days in Suffolk, New York.

