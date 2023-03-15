Lots of people call them "boomtowns". They are the towns that are growing faster in business and population than any other town, and New Jersey's fastest-growing town, according to one website, is located in Ocean County.

Over the past few years, there have been a number of towns in the Garden State that might come to your mind as really fast-growing towns. The one that I think is really worth mentioning is Asbury Park.

This town has grown leaps and bounds in the past few years and boasts some of the best new restaurants and businesses in New Jersey, not to mention the beautiful beach and boardwalk.

Asbury Park is certainly a city on the rise in the Garden State, but it is obviously a Monmouth County town, so it's not the one Go Banking Rates is talking about in this article.

The town that is in the spotlight as the fastest growing in the state is actually a legendaty Ocean County town with a ton of amazing history. The town is Lakewood.

According to the data, Lakewood is the fastest-growing town in all of New Jersey based on its change in population, number of owner-occupied housing units, and change in occupied housing units.

The population in Lakewood has grown by an amazing 31% over the last eight years catapulting the town to the title of fastest-growing.

Of course, Lakewood is home to the legendary Strand Theatre, which has been around since 1922 and just recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

