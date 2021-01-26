Atlantic City Cops: Suspect Arrested After Returning to Area of Armed Robbery

Cops in Atlantic City say a 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the city last Saturday morning.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at about 9:40 Saturday morning, officers responded to Sovereign and Atlantic Avenues for a report of a robbery. They say a 35-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and her purse was stolen; it was later found with only money missing.

Later that day, two ACPD officers were patrolling the area when they saw a man matching the suspect’s description. The 17-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

The unidentified man from Atlantic City was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault. He was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766. Information can also be submitted via text message to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with "ACPD." All text messages are anonymous.

