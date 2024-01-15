Atlantic City Named the Poorest City in New Jersey

It appears that the city with the most money floating around (in the casinos) is the poorest in New Jersey.

Not a big surprise, right?

Atlantic City tops list of 10 Poorest Cities in New Jersey

A new study says Atlantic City is the poorest city in the Garden State - and, a few other South Jersey cities also make the list.

Roadsnacks.net says they did the research and Atlantic City is the poorest. They say Atlantic City topped the list, thanks to a "combination of low pay and a lack of jobs."

The poverty rate in Atlantic City stands at 32.4%, the second highest in the state, behind only Bridgeton.

Roasnacks reports that Atlantic City has the second-lowest median income, at $35,188.

Pleasantville, Bridgeton also in the Top 10 Poorest

Salem is second on the list, followed by Bridgeton, Camden, and Trenton. The second five poorest include Newark, Pleasantville, New Brunswick, Patterson, and Lindenwold.

Bridgeton's numbers:

Median income: $44,440

Poverty Rate: 32,7%

Pleasantville's numbers:

Median income: $48,704

Poverty Rate: 24.6%

Richest Cities in New Jersey

On the other side, the richest city in New Jersey is Fair Haven, followed by Glen Ridge, and North Caldwell.

What do the numbers for Atlantic City mean? Despite the bright lights of the casinos, and the popularity of the city for tourism, locals in the city have it tough.

SOURCE: Roadsnacks.net

