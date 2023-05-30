Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk Named Best Boardwalk in USA

The Atlantic City Boardwalk has been named the best boardwalk in the USA - once again!

StudyFinds.org is the latest publication to honor Atlantic City with the designation, noting that the Atlantic City, New Jersey Boardwalk is both the nation's oldest and the nation's longest.

StudyFinds points out that the AC Boardwalk is home to casinos, restaurants, sweet shops and the Steel Pier. The website cites CNN: "Originally built in the 19th century to prevent sand from blowing off the beach into the area’s schmancy hotels, the Atlantic City Boardwalk has become a destination all its own. Its Steel Pier is a thriving amusement park, while its Garden Pier is a hot spot for the performing arts.”

Of course the Atlantic City Boardwalk is also the gateway to literally miles of beautiful beaches - free beaches.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk was initially built in 1870, according to Wikipedia, as a way to help business owners keep sand out of their lobbies. The boardwalk was actually removed at the end of each peak season. It's popularity grew and it was eventually expanded and made a permanent structure.

We're a little disappointed that the Atlantic City Boardwalk was the only New Jersey Boardwalk mentioned in the StudyFinds Top 5. Ocean City, Wildwood, Asbury Park, and Seaside Heights are just some of the Jersey boardwalks that could have easily made the list.

The StudyFinds list includes the boardwalks at Ocean City, Maryland, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Santa Cruz Beach, California, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

SOURCES: StudyFinds.org and Wikepedia.com.

