The Best Family Reunion Spot in New Jersey For Your Bunch

Summertime is a perfect time to get your family together and hold a "family reunion". The weather is better and people have time off to travel and get together. Some families love to host these types of get-togethers every summer while others might only have a few over the course of several decades. Whichever category your family falls into, we are heading into summer and we are looking at the best locations for a family reunion around America, but with a focus on our best spot here in the Garden State.

According to encyclopedia.com, "Each year, Americans celebrate an estimated 200,000 family reunions, many of them lasting three or more days and including more than 100 family members. Reunions have become a mainstay of American life, bridging the growing geographic distance between family members and friends. While family reunions center around a shared past and heritage, school and military reunions offer attendees the chance to catch up with and compare themselves to peers."

If you were going to pick a great location for your family reunion here in New Jersey, where would you go? According to Taste of Home, the best shop in Jersey to gather this summer is the very popular Cape May. "See the Jersey Shore the way it was meant to be enjoyed—walking the boardwalk, checking out the lighthouse and taking in the sun at the beach. There are tons of houses available to rent for the entire family."

Where have you hosted a family reunion here in New Jersey? Where would you recommend as a great location to visit this summer with the family here in the Garden State? We would love to hear your selections, post your comments below and enjoy your summer with your family here in New Jersey.

