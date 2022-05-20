Cops in Atlantic City say a man with ten bricks of heroin was arrested on Wednesday -- and then issued a summons and released pending a future court date.

Officials say officers with the ACPD's Special Investigations Section were conducting a surveillance operation in the area of Texas and Atlantic Avenues.

During this operation, detectives observed Davaughn Williams loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected narcotics transactions. Additionally, detectives had received information indicating a male matching the description of Williams was selling drugs in the area.

Detectives approached Williams around Iowa and Atlantic Avenues and they say he was in possession of 10 bricks, or 500 individual wax folds of heroin, 1.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 36 grams of marijuana.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Williams, 25-years-old and from Atlantic City, was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school zone, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building, and loitering to distribute CDS.

Williams was issued a summons and released pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

