Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child.

The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.

The caller also indicated that the male was in the company of a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue with the juvenile.

Police located the suspect, 23-year-old Shemar Hendricks of Atlantic City, walking with the juvenile in the area of New Jersey and Pacific Avenues and stopped him.

During the investigative detention, Hendricks was found to be in possession of a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition and fitted with a high capacity magazine. Officers also determined the handgun lacked a serial number rendering the weapon a “Ghost Gun”.

Hendricks was subsequently placed in custody without incident.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a “Ghost Gun”, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

