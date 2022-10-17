Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

On September 23rd, 2020, Atlantic City police officers responded to Haps Laundromat for a report of two unresponsive men.

Inside Haps, police say they met with Rivera, who was working as an employee at the laundromat. The officers then located 42-year-old Felipe Popocati Garcia-Lopez and 39-year-old Isidro Arenas, both of Atlantic City, who were unresponsive and suffering from apparent drug overdoses.

Both men were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Campus. Garcia-Lopez was pronounced dead; Arenas survived.

An investigation determined that Rivera sold Garcia-Lopez and Arenas a fatal combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

A plea agreement calls for Rivera to be sentenced to a term of ten years in state prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 28th.

