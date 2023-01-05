An Atlantic City man has been sentenced to 135 months, or over 11 years, in prison for possessing child porn.

44-year-old Cory Newman had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

His sentence was imposed in Camden federal court on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says,

On May 20, 2021, agents with Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, (HSI) served a search warrant at Newman’s residence in Atlantic City and discovered electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually abused.

In addition to the prison term, Newman was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents of HSI, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

