Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers.

As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic flapjacks to try and set a new Atlantic City record.

The City Pulse's (and friend of SoJO 104.9) Whitney Ullman managed to get her hands on the platter of pancakes for a socials-worthy photo.

Hash House is just one of the eight fresh dining options being introduced at Tropicana Casino in A.C. Three others (Wild Honey, Ossu Japanese Tavern, and Purple Zebra) have already debuted.

Known for its Indiana-inspired “twisted farm food”, Hash House A Go Go serves huge helpings of breakfast favorites, as well as sandwiches, burgers, steaks, and more.

courtesy Allied Global Marketing

Hash House A Go Go breathes new life into Trop's former buffet space.

Check out the ribbon cutting event below!

Welcome, Hash House and best wishes for a successful first week in Atlantic City. And, be warned, we're coming for these waffles!

