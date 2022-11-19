Get our free mobile app

Atlantic City Police Surveillance Center personnel assisted officers with locating a man who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun Wednesday afternoon.

Details

41-year-old Alton El of Atlantic City was arrested

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of hollow point ammunition, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of CDS, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Authorities say at around 4:15 PM, personnel from the Atlantic City Police Department’s Surveillance Center observed an individual in front of a business in the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue related to a complaint of people loitering in the area.

Surveillance personnel noticed the male, Alton El, acting suspiciously and continued to monitor him. El eventually departed from the area on a bicycle and was tracked south on Tennessee Avenue from Atlantic Avenue, then west on Pacific Avenue.

Arkansas and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Arkansas and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Officers located El at Arkansas and Pacific Avenue. An investigation determined El had active warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers located a loaded handgun in a fanny pack El was carrying. The handgun was loaded with hollow point bullets and was determined to be a ‘ghost gun,’ a firearm that lacks a serial number rendering the weapon difficult to trace. Additionally, El was found in possession of a small amount of suspect crack cocaine.

El was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

