A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses.

Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,

One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl

One count of possession with intent to distribute heroin

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says on Thursday, Curry was sentenced to 216 months, or 18 years, in prison.

Officials say back in January, 2018, officers executed a search at Curry’s home.

Inside, "law enforcement recovered heroin, stamped with the words 'DOA' and 'BODY COUNT,' which Curry intended to distribute to her customers in Atlantic City."

Also, between March and June of 2018, Sellinger says Curry conspired with drug suppliers in Newark to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Death of a Ventnor man

According to The Press of Atlantic City, the charges stem from the drug-induced death of a Ventnor man.

Jeffrey Giannini, 30, was found dead June 1, 2018, inside his car parked outside the McDonald’s on North Arkansas Avenue in Atlantic City. Investigators determined he suffered a fatal overdose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in 2019 after Curry was indicted.

Per reporting from The Courier Post, Giannini was found, "holding a plastic bag with hypodermic syringes on his lap. . . . Four wax folds with heroin and fentanyl were on a nearby console. . . . The folds were stamped with 'Body Count.'"

In addition to the prison term, Curry was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

