It's a mystery that has never been solved - and, it probably won't ever be solved.

It was born in Atlantic County and the mystery has spread across the state and beyond.

"It" is actually a pretty accurate description.

"It" is the Jersey Devil!

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The Jersey Devil Is New Jersey's Strangest Unsolved Mystery

Recently, AOL.com published a story about the strangest unsolved mystery in each state. For New Jersey, the choice was the Jersey Devil.

The Jersey Devil has it's beginnings in Atlantic County.

It's a great legend which may or may not be true. We'll probably never know the real story.

The story goes back to the 1730's and Leeds Point, a coastal area in northern Atlantic County. Mother Leeds, as legend has it, had 12 children and was very poor.

She found out she was giving birth to a 13th child, and wasn't really happy about it.

Sometime after the baby was born, it transformed into the Jersey Devil - a weird, winged monster that went to live in the Pine Barrens, scaring and spooking people ever since.

Reportedly, this creature - which many people have claimed to have seen - has a strange head, like a goat or a horse, red eyes, sharp horns, giant wings, hooves, and a tail.

Google Maps A dirt road in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey - Photo: Google Maps

Is the Jersey Devil Real?

Orion Magazine has a story from a writer who claims to have done the research and found that there was a Mother Leeds, and her name was Deborah Leeds. She did have many children, and supposedly did lose her 13th child, who was named Joseph.

Whether or not young Joseph did somehow transform into a weird creature can't really be proven. At least it hasn't been proven yet.

Have you seen the Jersey Devil?

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