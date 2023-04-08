Atlantic City Police Assist In Apprehension Of Pennsylvania Suspect

The Atlantic City Police Department directly participated in the apprehension of a suspect who was wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

The Atlantic City Police Department has confirmed the following:

“Marquise Johnson was wanted for murder in Pennsylvania. Johnson barricaded himself inside a residence. Patrol officers along with the department's Emergency Response Team consisting of SWAT, Crisis Negotiators and Bomb Squad responded. After approximately four hours, Johnson surrendered and was taken into custody,” according to a statement from the Atlantic City Police Department.

“This incident occurred during the heavy rain and dangerous lightning that occurred last night. Roadways surrounding the residence were blocked off,” said the ACPD.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania District Attorney's Office described it like this:

“U.S. Marshals, with assistance from Atlantic City Police and the Atlantic City Police SWAT, arrested (Cody) Reed and Johnson last night at an Airbnb on North Rhode Island Avenue in Atlantic City. Reed was arrested without incident at approximately 5:15 p.m., but Johnson was not in the apartment at the time.”

“Johnson returned to the Airbnb at approximately 7:30 p.m. and barricaded himself inside the rental unit. The standoff ended at 11:14 p.m., when the Atlantic City SWAT entered the apartment and arrested Johnson after finding him hiding inside a washing machine,” said the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Under the leadership of Jim Sarkos, Chief of Police, the various specialized units of the Atlantic City Police have shined in key moments of truth.

The Atlantic City Police Department has skilled, specialized units that you only typically see in the largest metropolitan police departments around the country.

SOURCES : Atlantic City Police Department & Montgomery County, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Office.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City Incredible Never Before Seen Photos From blueprints to a finished casino, see the never before seen photos of the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, NJ