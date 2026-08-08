A week at the Jersey shore can run families up to $10k, so why do they keep coming back?

If you think spending $10,000 for one week at the Jersey Shore sounds absolutely insane, you’re definitely not alone.

A viral video making the rounds on social media has people talking about just how expensive a Jersey shore vacation can be. In the video, a family is spending around $10,000 on a weekly rental, and that doesn’t even cover all the stuff they have to bring themselves.

The $10,000 Jersey Shore Rental

Think sheets, paper towels, toilet paper, coffee, groceries, and depending on the rental, plenty of other everyday necessities.

The woman in the video basically sums up the experience as this: You’re paying thousands of dollars to stay at the beach, and you still have to pack half your house. You’re basically camping.

Still, there’s one part that really says everything about the beaches in New Jersey.

Her family complains about it every year, yet they say they’ll ALWAYS come back.

READ MORE: Stop Complaining About The Noise At Your Summer Home In NJ Beach Towns

That’s The Jersey Shore Difference

That’s what makes this so funny to me as a local.

We can complain about summer traffic. We can complain about parking. We can complain about the price of a rental, the price of food and, yes, even having to buy a beach tag just to enjoy the sand in most beach towns.

BUT, people still come back.

Families save all year for that one week. They pile into a rental house, haul in groceries, drag their beach chairs down the street and do it all over again the next summer.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, those of us who live close enough to visit whenever we want can sometimes forget how special that is.

People are spending $10,000 or more for one week in a place that many of us are lucky enough to have practically in our backyard.

Maybe that’s the real value of the Jersey shore.

It certainly isn’t cheap. It isn’t always convenient. But, there really is no place like it.

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.