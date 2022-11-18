TidalWave Country Music Festival Returning to Atlantic City

They keep coming back!

After a very successful three days and nights this past summer, the producers of the TidalWave Music Festival are returning to the Atlantic City Beach in the summer of 2023.

The announced dates for the event are August 11 - 13, 2023.

JK JK loading...

Get our free mobile app

As of yet, no artists have been announced for the event, but organizers are expected to announce the full lineup soon. Tickets are expected to go on sale in December.

Last year's event, held until perfect weather, featured headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley.

Stay tuned for further details and get ready for another fun summer on the Atlantic City Beach!

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.