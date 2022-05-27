A man from Atlantic County has been sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, in prison for heroin trafficking, firearms, and witness tampering charges.

35-year-old Sean Figaro, a.k.a. “Carlito,” was convicted by a jury in the summer of 2019 of distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of his heroin distribution, witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, says U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

According to documents filed in this case,

On Jan. 10, 2017, law enforcement officers from the Atlantic City Child Exploitation Task Force executed a state search warrant on Figaro’s hotel room at the Econo Lodge on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City, where Figaro had been staying off and on for at least a year. Officers recovered Figaro’s cell phone and a safe, containing a Jennings .22 caliber pistol loaded with five rounds, including one in the chamber, 119 individually packaged bags of heroin and various items used for packaging drugs for distribution, including additional bags, a digital scale, razor blades and a straw.

On Figaro's phone, cops say they found evidence of his drug trafficking and firearm possession, including text messages offering heroin for sale.

Sellinger's office also says,

In order to dissuade a witness from testifying against him, Figaro sent and caused to be sent messages to a potential witness, including labeling the witness as a “rat” and a “snitch” on Facebook, and later attempting to persuade the witness not to testify against him by feigning affection and promising to love and care for the witness.

In addition to the prison term, Figaro was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

