You may have seen the illegal ATV and dirt bike rides through Cumberland County Saturday. If not, maybe you saw some of the video posted on social media.

Scores of riders took to the street of Millville and Fairfield, illegally riding in some sort of show of force.

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Cumberland County Sheriff Says Charges Are Coming For Those Involved in ATV and Dirt Bike Ride

You know who has had a chance to view the illegal ATV and dirt bike ride videos on Facebook and elsewhere?

The authorities.

I've seen some of the videos and they show riders without helmets, showing off daredevil skills as they ride in a large group. The vehicles are probably mostly not street legal.

Here's what the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department has said about the activity:

"The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Millville Police Department are aware of numerous operators operating ATVs and dirt bikes unlawfully in the Fairfield and Millville areas on Saturday. Some riders have already been identified, and motor vehicle summonses and criminal charges are forthcoming."

Members of the department say they'll continue to monitor social media for more evidence.

(SIDEBAR - To those involved with the activity: Why are you posting evidence of what you did on Facebook and elsewhere? The post I've seen clearly show the people involved in committing crimes.)

To the naysayers who say, "Nobody was hurt. What's the big deal?" What happens next time when people do get hurt? Should we OK all law-breaking as long as nobody gets hurt?



SOURCE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Department

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