Back-to-school season can be emotional for parents in a way nobody really warns you about.

Sure, there’s the relief of getting back to a routine. But after a summer of kids running through the house, backyard chaos and snacks mysteriously appearing on the floor, the sudden silence can feel strange…. I imagine.

Apparently, your pets may notice it, too.

For months, your pup has had a built-in crew. There were kids to follow around, doors opening and closing, and plenty of chances to score some attention. Then, almost overnight, the backpacks go on and everyone disappears for most of the day.

Your Dog May Need Time To Adjust

A major change in routine can be an adjustment for dogs. Some may become restless, clingier or bored. Others might sleep more, seem withdrawn or find new ways to entertain themselves, like getting into things they normally ignore.

That doesn’t automatically mean something is wrong. It can simply mean their daily rhythm changed.

READ MORE: NJ Ranked Among Best States For Dog Owners

Help Your Pup With The New School Year Routine

The easiest fix is to make the transition gradual when possible.

The experts suggest shifting wake-up times and morning routines before school begins, and give your dog something engaging to do after everyone leaves.

A morning walk, a food puzzle or even a favorite chew can help turn that first quiet week into part of the new normal.

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When the kids get home, the best thing you can do is let them reconnect with Fido.

A few minutes of backyard play or a walk around the block could be the highlight of your dog’s day.

Think about it: you may be ready for the kids to go back to school. Your dog probably just wants them back the second they leave the house for the bus stop.

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