Atlantic County Prosecutor: 3rd Suspect Charged In AC, NJ Murder

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 3rd suspect in the Atlantic City, New Jersey murder of Timothy Council, Jr.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Detectives have arrested and charged Fuquan Moore, 20, of Pleasantville for the December 5, 2022 murder.

Fuquan has been charged with:

Murder in the first degree.

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

Fuquan is presently being detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office previously charged in this same homicide Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17 year-old juvenile. Both reside in Atlantic County.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is asking that “Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652- 1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

“Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.”

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

