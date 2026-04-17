They say timing is everything.

Sometimes, though, the timing might be a little off.

Some good news for Spirit Airlines might be just a little too late.

Rumors and speculations are soaring that it might be the end of the company. Many are say that Spirit Airlines could be going out of business very, very soon. More on that here.

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Big Honors for Spirit Airlines

While there may be a cloud over the head of Spirit Airlines thanks to financial problems, there's some sunshine coming in the window.

Wallet Hub has just named Spirit Airlines America's Favorite Airline!

Wallet Hub compared a airlines across the USA, using various metrics and Spirit came out on top.

Overall, Spirit finished ahead of second-place Sky West, and third place Hawaiian Airlines. (Isn't that crazy? When you fly Hawaiian Airlines, YOU ARE GOING TO HAWAII!)

Wait, there's more!

Spirit Airlines was also named Most Affordable Airline, and Most Reliable Airline.

For most reliable, Spirit had the lowest rates of cancellation, delays, mishandled luggage, and denied boardings.

For most affordable, Spirit had the lowest ticket rates.

Oh, Spirit also finished second best for safety. That's a big one, right?

Spirit Airlines Edges Closer To Bankruptcy Filing Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images loading...

Why Spirit Being Ranked #1 is Crazy

What's most impressive about Spirit being named the #1 best overall airline is that it did it despite finishing at the bottom of some categories.

Spirit got low scores - actually scores of ZERO for leg room, free refreshments, and entertainment.

Now, I love Spirit Airlines. For the last twenty years, I've flown Spirit in and out of Atlantic City International Airport several times each year.

I just hope they're here tomorrow.

SOURCE: Wallet Hub

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