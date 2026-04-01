Knock on wood.

Knock on wood, just in case.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has released a remarkable statistic, and even thought it's April Fools' Day, he's no fooling.

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Atlantic County Prosecutor Shares Fantastic Crime Information

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds has announced a rather startling statistic - startling in a good way.

According to Reynolds, Atlantic County, including Atlantic City of course, did not register any homicides in the first three months of 2026. That's a big deal!

Reynolds says, "This achievement reflects a sustained, intelligence-based data-driven effort to reduce gun violence and hold the most dangerous offenders accountable." He adds, " “It is the direct result of the relentless work of our rank-and-file police officers, detectives, and assistant prosecutors who are committed to identifying, targeting, and removing the most violent offenders from our communities. The results are supported by proactive decision making and crime pattern analysis aimed at a goal of disrupting violent criminal activity.”

Congratulations to all involved on this wonderful achievement!

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How the Numbers Stack Up

Reynolds has released numbers that show this fantastic news.

In 2025, there were 8 homicides in the county, and the year before there were 16.

Shootings are down in the county so far this year as well. Reynolds says there have been only two shooting "hits" so far in 2026. That's down from 14 last year.

Going back to more dangerous times, in 2012 there were 29 homicides in the county, and 52 shootings.

Let's hope this age of less violence continues.

Prosecutor Reynolds noted: "Zero murders is not just a statistic, it represents lives saved, families spared and less strain on law enforcement and health care workers."

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