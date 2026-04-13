Atlantic City&#8217;s Hard Rock Casino Up For National Country Music Award

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Casino Up For National Country Music Award

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Shout out to our friends at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City!

Hard Rock has been nominated for a major award from the Academy of Country Music.

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 A Nomination By the Academy of Country Music for the Hard Rock, Atlantic City

Nominations for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards have just been announced, and Atlantic City is representing!

Congratulations to the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena for being nominated in the Casino, Arena category. They'll be in competition for the award with the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, as well as arenas at casinos in Washington, Michigan, and Iowa.

The awards will be handed out May 17th in Las Vegas.

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Hard Rock Has Full Schedule of Country Acts in 2026

The last two weekends at the Hard Rock have featured concerts by Dierks Bentley and Bailey Zimmerman. More country is coming, too. Here's who's scheduled:

April 24 - Kane Brown

June 12 - Darius Rucker

July 10 - Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band

July 31 - The Chicks (Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks)

No other New Jersey venue was nominated for an ACM award.

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