The Oxford Dictionary defines a hero as "a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities."

There's someone like that who works for the Atlantic City Fire Department.

His name is Joseph Reitzler.

He's a hero.

(Actually there are many heroes at the Atlantic City Fire Department. This is the story of just one of them.)

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A Life-Saving Response By Atlantic City Firefighter

On July 11, 2024, Joseph Reitzler and other members of Atlantic City's Ladder 2 responded to a rapidly growing fire at an older four-story residential building in Atlantic City.

According to the Atlantic City Fire Department, fire crews found the building fully engulfed, with residents trapped inside the structure.

Several victims with forced to jump to safety as the fire got worse. Some were injured.

At that point, crews were made aware of one person trapped on the 4th floor, which was blocked off by fire and smoke.

Without hesitation, and under extreme conditions, Firefighter Reitzler climbed the department's 35 foot aerial ladder. He was able to reach the victim, and guide the person down to safety. The department says without Reitzler's actions, the person surely could have lost their life.

Deputy Chief James Gillespie III says, "Firefighter Reitzler demonstrated the highest tradition of bravery, selflessness, and dedication to the people of Atlantic City.

Courtesy of City of Atlantic City Courtesy of City of Atlantic City loading...

Certificate of Valor Awarded to Atlantic City New Jersey Firefighter

At a ceremony on April 15th, Joseph Reitzler was honored and awarded a Certificate of Valor. An award for his courage and bravery. He was received commendations from the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners, the New

Jersey Senate and General Assembly, and Congressman Jeff Van Drew

We salute Joseph Reitzler - a Hero!

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