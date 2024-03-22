Atlantic County’s Top 10 Criminals Revealed
There's a new sheriff in town, and he appears to be cracking down on crime.
Since taking office earlier this year, Sheriff Joseph O'Donoghue has picked up dozens of people on old warrants - and now, he's published a list of the Top 10 Most Wanted in Atlantic County.
Who's on the list of Atlantic County's 10 most wanted?
The sheriff's department has released its very first Top 10. These people have been identified by the department as wanted fugitives. Sheriff O'Donoghue says you should not try to apprehend these people on your own. Instead, reach out to the Shefiff's Department at 609-909-7200, or contact your local police department.
By the way, there are actually 13 people on the Top 10 list
Here's who is on the list:
1. Barry Alvarez - wanted for narcotics.
2. Sarfraz Bhatti - wanted for aggravated sexual assault.
3. Linda Bones - wanted for narcotics distribution, conspiracy, money laundering, aggravated assault, and weapons.
4. Berniesha Crosby - wanted for robbery, criminal attempt, aggravated assault, conspiracy, weapons.
5. Jadarius Hall - wanted for robbery, theft by unlawful taking, employing a juvenile in a crime.
6. Shanifa Jones - wanted for robbery and conspiracy.
7. Ahmira Lampkin - wanted for robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, Unlawful possession of a weapon, narcotics, and resisting arrest.
8. Guardelui Lopez-Santiago - wanted for aggravated assault by auto, and narcotics.
9. Jose Mezahernandez - wanted for aggravated sexual assault and contempt.
10. Kareem Rex - wanted for threatening violence, resisting arrest, obstruction of arrest, assault on a police officer, and escape.
11. Jerome Smith - wanted for aggravated assault, narcotics, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property.
12. Devin Terrill - wanted for aggravated assault, maintain/operate CDS production facility, robbery, and credit card theft.
13. Kurt Young - wanted for sexual assault, prostitution, and conspiracy.
