Attempted Child Abduction in Bathroom in Maurice River Twp NJ

Some scary moments in Cumberland County Sunday as a man attempted to abduct a small child from a convenience story restroom.

The incident happened at about 12:20 pm New Jersey State Police say a man walked into the Wawa store on Route 47 in Dorchester, Maurice River Township, in Cumberland County.

Here's what took place, according to police:

"The unidentified male allegedly entered the Wawa bathroom and approached the boy and offered him candy to leave the Wawa with him. The boy declined his invitation, at which point the older unidentified male grabbed him by the arm and attempted to abduct him from the Wawa but the boy was able to escape. The unidentified male departed prior to being located by the child's family."

State Police have provide the accompanying photos. The suspect is described as an older man with combed-back gray hair. He was wearing a maroon or burgundy colored t-shirt.

Police say they haven't been able to determine any vehicle information as of yet.

If you can help, you're urged to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at (856) 785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Source: New Jersey State Police

