Bailey Zimmerman to Play Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Fest

One of country music's bright new stars has been added to next summer's lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.



Bailey Zimmerman will be appearing at Barefoot, scheduled for June 20 - 23, 2024 on the Wildwood Beach.

Zimmerman joins a list of already-announced performers Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion.

Ultimately, over 40 of today's hottest country acts will be playing on several stages on the Wildwood Beach next summer.

Bailey Zimmerman already has several hits under his belt including, "Fall in Love", "Rock and a Hard Place", and "Religiously."

For tickets and more information about the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, go here.

