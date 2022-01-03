Be Aware! EHT Snake Escapes Home, Owner Looks for Help Finding Her

What's worse than trying to find a runaway snake in your neighborhood?

Trying to find a runaway snake when your neighborhood has been pelted with several inches of snow.

A person has posted a "lost snake" story on the Nextdoor App, and is asking for help in finding little Athena.

The owner says the snake ran away (slithered away) in the Brielle Avenue area of Egg Harbor Township. Athena is a ball python, and is said to be "completely harmless." The owner says her head is about the size of a person's thumb and is not venomous at all.

Wikipedia offers this description of the ball python: "The ball python is black or dark brown with light brown blotches on the back and sides. Its white or cream belly is scattered with black markings. It is a stocky snake with a relatively small head and smooth scales. It reaches a maximum adult length of 182 cm (6.0 ft)."

Again, the owner says the snake is harmless and not venomous.

Meanwhile, there's another interesting animal on the loose in our area. A pet bird has "flown the coup" in Smithville. The Facebook page Atlantic County Lost and Found Pets page has a post about the bird, named Chirp, that flew out of the door of its home.

No sightings of Chirp have been made, although one person who commented on the post had an interesting idea:

"Go out in your car, open your car window, drive around and play Cockatiel sounds on YouTube on your cell phone. Try putting the phone out the window. Maybe you will hear your bird - good luck."

Funny, I do that and I don't even have a bird!

Good luck to the owners of Athena and Chirp!

SOURCE: Nextdoor App, Wikipedia, Facebook - Atlantic County Lost and Found Pets.

