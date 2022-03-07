While many Sixers fans never believed that Ben Simmons would actually play in the game on Thursday night in Philadelphia, many others didn't even think he would show up and be in the building.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Sunday on NBA Countdown there's "no chance" Simmons will play in the game, buy he is expected to be in the building during the game, joining his team on the bench per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday's Nets-Sixers game, but sources tell me the three-time All-Star is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and be on the bench with his team inside Wells Fargo Center."

"Simmons is working on making his debut with the Nets, as he ramps up after dealing with back soreness. I'm told there is optimism about a return to action later this month."

Simmons has yet to play a game for the Nets since being traded back on Feb 10 and there is still no timetable for his return.

None of this comes as much of a surprise, but we all know why Simmons isn't going to play the game in Philadelphia.

I guess one interesting storyline of this appearance in the Wells Fargo Center will be if the team acknowledges their former All-Star. The team did put together a video when Indiana Pacers guard and former Sixers T.J. McConnell returned to Philadelphia.

So will they have something to welcome Simmons back in the building he called home for his first four seasons in the league?

I guess we'll find out.