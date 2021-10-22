76er Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. He's made that clear with his words and his actions. Another sign? He's put his Moorestown, New Jersey home on the market.

Well, if Simmons wants to sit out until he's traded to another NBA team, he's certainly got a swanky pad to do it. Until it sells, anyway.

The basketballer's 10,477 square foot gated mansion on 9 Miller Court has hit the block at a cool $4,999,999, according to Zillow.com.

Get our free mobile app

It's so beautifully designed and decorated, with a mostly white, black, and neutral motif. With its 5 bedrooms and 6 baths, we can't help but wonder where he and Kendall Jenner slept when they were an item.

The mansion was only built in 2019 and sits on nearly 2 acres of property.

Take a look inside below!

Go Inside: Sixers Player Ben Simmons Selling Swanky $4.9M Moorestown, NJ Home 76er Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. He's made that clear with his words and his actions. Another sign? He's put his Moorestown, New Jersey home on the market.

We'll have to wait and see how the drama in Philly plays out this season! Take a look at the full listing on Zillow.com.

Step Inside The Most Expensive Home Up For Sale In Monmouth County in November of 2021

Inside Martha Stewart's Former $16.5 Million East Hampton Home Take a look inside of Martha Stewart's $16.5 million home of 30 years. The cottage was built in 1873 and sold for nearly ten times what Martha paid.