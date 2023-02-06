Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America&#8217;s Best

Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best

(Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?

Photo by Lopez Robin on Unsplash
I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats. So, let's put an ice-cold weekend behind us and let's mentally travel to a gorgeous Jersey Shore beach.

But it's not just any beach we're talking about here, we're talking about the best beach in a state that is well-known for great beaches.

(Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)
We are only weeks away from March, and before long birds will be chirping, flowers will be growing and the mercury will be rising.

Summer 2023 is not all that far away, so we definitely want to hear what the experts at Travel Pulse are calling the best beach in all of New Jersey.

Bud McCormick
It's one of the toughest decisions that can be made about New Jersey. From Belmar to Atlantic City and beyond, the Jersey Shore is loaded with amazing beaches. So, which one takes the top spot according to these experts?

That honor belongs to the beloved beach of Cape May. With its pristine sand and gorgeous boardwalk, it's tough to argue the choice made by these experts. Cape May is everything great from the past and present, all rolled into one.

Google Maps
That's not to say that a day at the beach in Spring Lake, Point Pleasant, Stone Harbor, Bay Head, Sandy Hook, or Island Beach State Park isn't absolutely awesome, because it is.

It's a shame they could only pick one.

