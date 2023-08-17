12 New Jersey Beaches You Need To Visit At Least Once

Summer is winding down but there are still plenty of beach days left to enjoy. So as you are reading this, check your calendar on your phone and decide which days to take off so you can go and enjoy a beach day here at the Jersey Shore. Do it so you don't find yourself in February kicking yourself when it's 10 degrees and your car is ice cold heading out to work. There is plenty of great beaches to choose from here in New Jersey. I personally don't think there is a bad beach in the Garden State. So to come up with a list of the 12 beaches you need to visit is a tough one to come up with. The good news for me is that I did not come up with this list but "Wealth of Geeks" did. Their list of the 12 you need to see this summer is a good one and travels from Monmouth County all the way down to Cape May County.

According to Wealth of Geeks, "While New Jersey may be relatively small compared to other coastal states, plenty of fantastic beaches can appeal to each vacationer’s wants and interests." Here is the list from Wealth of Geeks:

Cape May

Lavallette

Point Pleasant Beach

Asbury Park

Atlantic City

Seaside Heights

Ocean City

Wildwood

Sea Bright

Sandy Hook

Long Branch

Spring Lake

So of those 12 selected by Wealth of Geeks, which is your favorite? Tough to choose right? By the way, did you pick a day or two to get to the beach? Better hurry up cause summer at the Jersey Shore is marching on.

