In my opinion, South Jersey has some of the best beaches in the entire country. I grew up spending summers bouncing between Ocean City and Wildwood, with the occasional family week in Diamond Beach. These days, we’ve added Cape May to the list, too. We head there in the fall when the crowds thin out.

There’s just something about the Jersey Shore. Time slows down a little. The salt air hits different. Summer memories here just stick with you.

I was honestly surprised when I saw where New Jersey beaches ranked on the 2026 list of the best beach destinations in the US.

New Jersey Beaches Ranked Among America's Best

According to the 2026 Best Beach Index from HomeToGo, five beaches in New Jersey landed on the list of the top 100 spring and summer beach destinations in the country.

The highest-ranked spot was Brant Beach at #13 overall. Monmouth Beach followed at #20, while Diamond Beach ranked #54. Further down the list were Point Pleasant Beach at #78 and Bradley Beach at #83.

How All The Beaches Were Ranked

The rankings looked at several factors, including affordability, search demand, travel distance, weather, and visitor satisfaction.

Data from sources like National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also helped determine the temperature score for each destination.

Wildwood, NJ, Deserves More Love

Personally I still think Wildwood deserved a spot.

If for nothing else than affordability. My mom was a single mom, and a few weeks of overtime could turn into a full family vacation there. That kind of accessible summer magic is exactly what makes parts of the Jersey Shore so special.

If you grew up here, you already know these beaches are TOP TIER. 💯💯

