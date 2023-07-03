Asbury Park Beach Makes Travel + Leisure’s Top 25 List

Let's face it there are some fantastic beaches in America. Beaches like Poipu Beach in Hawaii, Coronado Beach in San Diego, Coney Island, New York, Ocean City Maryland, Clearwater, Florida, etc. These iconic beaches are good company, especially for a beach right here on the Jersey Shore.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey Beaches AP loading...

Travel + Leisure did an article highlighting the 25 best beaches in the USA. "Fall hikes, summer nights, spring breaks, and winter getaways: there’s a beach activity for all seasons. The sea air and the shoreline summon visions of relaxation, volleyball games, and surfing the waves no matter where you are in the world." This is a great list to be on, some great company here with the best beaches around America.

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

Asbury Park made the list of the 25 best beaches in America. This is a great honor for the iconic beach town here at the Jersey Shore. I have been to Asbury many times and there is so much to do it's like a little city on the beach. "A little bit rock 'n' roll, a little bit historic charm, this Jersey Shore destination has everything you want from a Northeastern summer spot. Stretching about a mile along New Jersey's Atlantic coast, Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand paradise." If you have never visited Asbury Park it's a place you should put on your list for this summer.

google maps google maps loading...

Sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, and people-watching are favorite activities here. It's backed by a historic beachfront boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops, in addition to a splash park and miniature golf.

Credit: Google Maps/Google Street View Credit: Google Maps/Google Street View loading...

Don't forget the music at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, a must. During summer there are even bigger shows on the Stone Pony Summer Stage, an outdoor venue during summers in Asbury.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.