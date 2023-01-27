Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state.

So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.

From the chocolate to the fudge, to the saltwater taffy and ice cream, New Jersey might just be the capital of sweets in the whole country.

It would be difficult for any of us to single out one candy shop as the best in the state. We all have our local favorites and we swear by them.

But picking the best one in the state should be left up to the experts, and they are the ones who have chosen New Jersey's top candy store.

There is no doubt that Taste of Home is qualified to make the call, and they were up to the task of picking the best candy shop in each state in America.

Their investigation must have taken them to every corner of the Garden State to come up with the best of the best, and when the research was done a decision was made.

If you're looking for the best candy shop in the state, they say you need to head to Morris County, Chester to be exact, to check out a place called Black River Candy Shoppe.

If you can get there to try some of their amazing, unending selection of sweet treats. If you can't, no worries, they ship their little pieces of heaven right to you.

