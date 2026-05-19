If the weather lately has felt more like late June than spring in South Jersey, you’re not imagining it. The random 90+ degree days have officially unlocked a very specific regional anxiety: the shoobies are coming.

With them comes what can only be described as the South Jersey “summer scaries.” You know, those annual shore behaviors that somehow appear every single summer no matter how many times locals beg people to stop.

Feeding Seagulls Should Honestly Be Illegal

Nothing sends a chill down a local’s spine faster than watching a shoobie casually toss fries to a seagull on the boardwalk like they’re starring in a Disney movie.

The second one gull shows up, the entire extended family arrives within 30 seconds. Suddenly everyone nearby is fighting for their lives while guarding Curley’s fries and Kohr Bros. with military-level focus. South Jersey creator @sarahdowntheshore recently joked about some of these exact Jersey Shore “horror stories” in a viral reel, and honestly she nailed the energy perfectly.

The Left Lane Is Not Your Vacation Viewing Area

If you’re heading down the Expressway or Parkway this summer, please hear this on behalf of every South Jersey driver: move over.

Nothing tests a local’s patience faster than somebody cruising 64 mph in the left lane with absolutely no intention of passing anyone.

The shore traffic is already chaotic enough during the summer months. We do not need rolling roadblocks turning a two-hour drive into a four-hour emotional experience.

Shoobie Season Is Basically A Personality Test

We love that everyone loves the Jersey Shore. Truly. It seems like every summer comes with a fresh batch of people forgetting basic public etiquette the second they cross the bridge.

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So before beach season officially kicks off, consider this your friendly South Jersey reminder: don’t feed the seagulls, keep it moving in the left lane, and everybody will have a much better summer.

5 Jersey Shore Horror Stories Everybody Experiences Every Summer There are certain aspects of Jersey Shore beach days that you're just not escaping. The sad truth is you get more and more tired of these things happening with each passing summer. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal