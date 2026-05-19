It’s no secret that gas prices are painful right now. Still, even with the cost of filling up your tank, a road trip can be way cheaper than booking flights, hotels, and overpriced tourist attractions this summer.

Luckily for New Jersey residents, we apparently live in the absolute best state in America for road trips.

A new study from Steele Adams Hosman ranked New Jersey as the top state nationwide for summer road trip experiences in 2026.

Why New Jersey Ranked #1 For Road Trips

The research team analyzed transportation data across the country, looking at everything from road conditions and safety stats to infrastructure and scenic route availability.

New Jersey earned an overall score of 83, landing the Garden State in the top spot thanks largely to convenience and accessibility. There are a ton of places in NJ perfect for a little daytime road trip.

According to the report, 81% of New Jersey roads are considered to be in “acceptable” condition, helping create smoother and safer travel experiences compared to many neighboring states.

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Road Trip Convenience Matters

One thing New Jersey definitely has plenty of is places to stop when something goes wrong.

The study found the state has 243.92 auto repair shops per 386 miles, which is the second-highest density in the country. New Jersey also ranked high for gas station availability and campground access, making it easier for you to keep moving without major stress.

Road Trips Are Winning In 2026

Road trips continue dominating travel plans this year, too. According to a 2026 report, 71% of Americans plan to drive on their next vacation, while 76% of travelers say they prefer road trips over flying.

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After dealing with airport chaos lately, Jersey drivers may be onto something.

This sleepy historic South Jersey town is worth a half-day trip Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy