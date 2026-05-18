I know all of us were begging for warmer weather after whatever that cold, rainy nonsense was last month. South Jersey basically lives for summer. The second temperatures hit 75, we’re mentally on the Parkway heading toward the Shore.

This is about to get aggressive, though.

Camden, Gloucester, and Burlington counties are now under a heat advisory as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s this week. Heat index values could make it feel even hotter. Keep in mind this is all happening before Memorial Day weekend even gets here.

It feels like we skipped straight from light hoodie weather to “don’t touch your steering wheel without oven mitts.”

90-Degree Temperatures Could Break Records Across South Jersey

Forecasters say parts of New Jersey could challenge record highs over the next few days as this early-season heat wave settles over our region.

The worst part about surprise May heat is that nobody’s physically or emotionally prepared for it yet.

Half of South Jersey still has their AC off because last week started at 52 degrees in the morning. Meanwhile now we’re digging out fans, complaining about humidity, and realizing our car air conditioning suddenly needs a minute to get cold. That's NJ weather for you, though, am I right?

The combination of heat and humidity could push “feels like” temperatures close to 100 degrees during the hottest parts of the day.

Hot summer or heat wave background, orange sky with glowing sun Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

South Jersey Loves Summer… Just Not Arizona-Level Summer

Listen, we all asked for beach weather. We did not ask to feel like we’re walking across the surface of the sun in May.

Wildwood weekends? Great. Boardwalk fries? Amazing. Sitting on the beach pretending the ocean isn’t freezing? Classic South Jersey behavior.

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90s with brutal humidity before we even hit June feels personal.

If you’re going to be outside this week, stay hydrated, take breaks when you can, and maybe avoid pretending it’s a good day for an afternoon run.

Summer officially showed up in South Jersey. It just kicked the door down a few weeks early.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow