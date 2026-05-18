I genuinely did a double take when this burrito came out at Na’Cho Taco in Margate over the weekend.

This thing was massive. Like, “how is anyone supposed to finish this?” massive.

The new Margate spot celebrated its grand opening on Essex Avenue, and the star of the entire weekend was easily the gigantic 13-inch burrito inspired by Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jihad Campbell. Pictures honestly don’t even do it justice. It looked more like a football wrapped in a tortilla than an actual burrito.

It really did somehow tasted as good as it looked.

Na’Cho Taco’s Grand Opening Drew Huge Crowds

The energy all weekend felt like a summer block party at the Jersey Shore. The line stayed steady, the restaurant was packed, and everyone seemed to be walking around with trays loaded with tacos, burritos, chips, and guac.

As a proud nacho girl, I have to talk about the steak nachos for a second because they were ridiculously good. Crispy chips, perfectly seasoned steak, fresh guacamole… every bite delivered.

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The tacos were top-tier too, with that fresh California-meets-Mexico vibe Na’Cho Taco will definitely become known for before the summer goes.

The Burrito Everyone In South Jersey Is Talking About

It was that giant burrito completely stole the show.

Whether it’s officially the biggest burrito in Atlantic County or not, it’s definitely the biggest burrito I’ve ever seen in my life.

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Na’Cho Taco already feels like one of the can’t-miss food spots of the summer in Margate. If you’re heading down the shore soon, come hungry, because this place does not believe in small portions.

Places we miss in Margate and Ventnor